COVID-19: No Deaths, 2 Hospitalizations, Positivity Remains Under 2 Percent in Washtenaw County

There were no new deaths and three new hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated by the Washtenaw County Health Department Wednesday. 235 county residents have died with COVID-19. 1,116 have been hospitalized.

The county's data showed 53 new infections. State data showed the positivity rate up from 1.33 to 1.74 percent.

The health department did not update its data on the vaccination effort. The data shows 12,273 people have received their first shot and 7,299 people have received their second.

State data showed nine new COVID-19-related fatalities, bringing the total to 15,405. There were 1,245 new cases. Cases have been up slightly over the last few days. The positive test rate fell from 4.14 percent to 3.28 percent, according to state data.

Hospitalization data showed more improvement. The number of patients in critical care beds fell from 207 to 200, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators fell from 93 to 86. The numbers are the lowest since early October.

There were 16 pediatric patients with COVID-19, up from 11 yesterday. There were also four pediatric patients believed to have the infection.