Homicide Suspect Found Competent to Stand Trial

Jeffrey Ray Long, the man accused of killing Saline resident Cindy Gochis in her home on Sept. 29, 2023, has been found competent to stand trial.

He appeared in custody before 14A-1 District Court Judge Cedric Simpson Thursday morning. Judge Simpson found Long competent to stand trial and scheduled a probable cause conference for 9 a.m., May 16.

Long is accused of shooting and killing Gochis at Elmwood Court home on the south end of the city. Saline Police said he fled in Gochis' vehicle to Indiana where he shot himself in the chest.

Long is charged with open murder and weapons-felony firearm.

He is being held at the Washtenaw County Jail.

Long was at one point in a relationship with Gochis.

Gochis was one of two women allegedly killed by ex-boyfriends in the city last year.

Adrian resident Barry Lee Garza is charged with open murder, assault with intent to murder, and weapons - felony firearm. He is accused of ambushing Amber Jo Thomas, who worked at Linden Square, while Thomas was on break and talking to a friend in the parking lot of the old UAW hall on Aug. 3. Thomas was shot and killed. A Saline man was shot and injured.

Garza is in jail waiting for his next hearing set for April 2 before Judge Carol Kuhnke.

