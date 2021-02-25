HEALTH DEPARTMENT: 1,200 Teachers To Get Vaccinations Saturday

(Press Release from the Washtenaw County Health Department)

Washtenaw County Health Department continues to vaccinate local school employees as quickly as vaccine supplies allow. This week the Health Department is working with Michigan Medicine and IHA to vaccinate approximately 1,200 elementary school educators on Sat, Feb 27.

The Health Department is providing the vaccine out of this week’s allocations from the state and working directly with local schools and districts to connect their staff to the appropriate partner for registration. As of late last week, local school employees 50 years and older have been offered vaccination appointments. Moving forward, appointment requests will open to all eligible school employees using an invitation process.

“Limited vaccine supplies continue to hamper our local efforts to reach everyone currently eligible for COVID-19 vaccination,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer for Washtenaw County Health Department. “This week, we’re grateful to have enough doses available to team up with Michigan Medicine and IHA to offer vaccination to our early elementary educators as efficiently as possible.”

“We are immensely thankful to our partners at the Washtenaw County Health Department for their continued partnership and support for educators,” shares Naomi Norman, Interim Superintendent at Washtenaw Intermediate School District. “We look forward to accelerating vaccinations for educators as Michigan Medicine and IHA continue to expand their efforts. This partnership is critical to ensuring our schools are safe and healthy spaces as we look to expand face-to-face learning locally.”

Both Michigan Medicine and IHA are continuing to vaccinate staff and have begun vaccinating patients 65 and older as vaccine supply has allowed. Their support will allow Washtenaw County Health Department to vaccinate area preK-2 school employees this coming Saturday.

“We are committed to supporting the county in its efforts to vaccinate critical workers,” says Marschall Runge, MD, PhD, chief executive officer of Michigan Medicine, dean of the U-M Medical School and executive vice president for Medical Affairs at U-M. “Every shot counts as we work together to end the COVID-19 pandemic in our community. Michigan Medicine is happy to open up the Big House to tackle this health care crisis.”

“We know many essential workers, especially our teachers who are anxious to get back into their classrooms, are waiting patiently to receive the COVID-19 vaccine,” notes Martha Walsh, MD, MHSA, FACOG, chief quality and population health officer for IHA. “It is a privilege to join the Health Department and Michigan Medicine in supporting our local educators, many of whom are IHA patients.”

COVID-19 Vaccine Availability in Washtenaw County

Hospital systems, local health departments and certain pharmacies are currently approved to provide COVID-19 vaccine. The Washtenaw County Health Department works alongside these providers to coordinate vaccination efforts, understand who they are vaccinating based on the state’s prioritization guidelines, and address gaps to ensure all eligible individuals have access to vaccine. Vaccine supplies are allocated through state or federal health authorities directly to each emergency provider. Over time, the supply of vaccine will increase, as will the number of providers.

Health Department Vaccination

The Health Department continues to provide a mass vaccination clinic at the Eastern Michigan University Convocation Center, now operating with additional staffing support from St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor. A second mass vaccination clinic will open on the western side of the county in early March.

In addition, the Health Department’s mobile team (Nurse on the Run) and targeted, pop-up clinics are working to reach specific, eligible populations more easily and as supplies allow. The Nurse on the Run team serves independent or assisted living facilities as well as homebound and disabled individuals with caregivers. Pop-up clinics may be open to the public or only available to specific, eligible groups; examples include senior apartments or centers, schools, churches, and neighborhoods. Organizations willing to host pop-up clinic sites can submit an organizational survey. Additional information about how available local doses are allocated can be found on the Health Department vaccine page.

Currently eligible individuals can request a vaccination from the Health Department by completing the request survey at http://bit.ly/wchdvaxindi or by calling 734-544-6700 or 211. Please only use the phone line if you are unable to navigate the online request.

Limited vaccine appointments may also be available through local health providers or pharmacies including Meijer and Rite Aid. Supplies are limited everywhere, and it may take months to schedule everyone eligible.