Wife and Mother Karen Collins, Who Worked in Insurance, was Active in Church and Music

Karen Doss Collins, of Saline, passed away peacefully in her home Wednesday, March 20, 2024 at the age of 70. She was born in Wyandotte, Michigan on July 6, 1953 to the late Merlyn Kent Struble and the late Anne Therese Struble (Dame). Karen was a graduate of Farmington High School.

She worked in the insurance industry as a Customer Service Executive for 40 years for the Dobson-McOmber agency, bought by Hylant in 2005. Later she retired in 2021.

She married Robert L. Collins on December 9th, 1983. She and Robert each brought two children to the marriage. Karen’s children are Eric Doss of Lansing and Theresa (Chris) Zahn, of Saline. Robert’s children are James “Jim” (Sheryl) Collins of Upland, CA, and Tracy Bender of Portland, OR.

She was very active in the First Presbyterian Church of Saline. She taught Sunday School classes, sang in the choir, was in the Steven Ministries, and many other facets of the Church.

Karen enjoyed playing the clarinet in the Saline New Horizons Band. She loved puzzles, cards, and any game with her grandkids. She loved reading. She also loved being outside; gardening, camping, canoeing, cross country skiing, and nature walks. Planning and organizing family vacations with her kids and grandkids was another favorite of hers.

Survivors include her six siblings, James (Joann) Struble, Shirley Struble, Catherine (Michael) Leads, Francis (Nancy) Struble, Carl (Deborah) Struble, Michael (Gina) Struble, and two former sisters-in-law Shaun McGuire and Janice McHenry. Eleven Grandkids, Jeffrey (Brittany) Collins, Gregory Collins, Sunshine Bender, Eryn Collins, Alexis “Ace” Compton, Christopher Zahn, Shelby Compton, Avery Bender, Thomas Zahn, Elliott Doss, Olivia Doss. Six great-grandkids, Lincoln Collins, Samson Collins, Cassidy Collins, Nora Collins, Wyatt Moench and Lucy Moench, and many nieces and nephews.

Her loss is felt deeply by her family and the in-home caregivers who cared so well for her over the last two years.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, April 3rd, from 3:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Visitation will continue on Thursday, April 4th at the First Presbyterian Church of Saline, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Memorial Service at 11:00 A.M. Inurnment will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery Mausoleum following the service. A luncheon will also be held at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in her name may be made to the First Presbyterian Church of Saline or Parkinson’s Foundation. To leave a memory you have of Karen, to sign her guestbook, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

