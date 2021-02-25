COVID-19: No Deaths, No Hospitalizations in Washtenaw County, Positivity Under 2 Percent

There were no new deaths and no new hospitalizations in COVID-19 data updated Thursday by the Washtenaw County Health Department.

235 county residents have died with COVID-19. 1,116 people have been hospitalized. The county reported 74 new infections.

State data showed the positive test rate falling from 1.74 to 1.4 percent in the county.

Most Thursdays, the health department updates case counts by zip code. The county reported 17 cases this week in Saline's 48176 zip code. Last week there were 13. To date, there have been 1,046.

The county did not update vaccination data today.

State data showed Michigan's positive test rate falling from 3.28 to 2.89 percent. There were 1,388 new cases, according to the state. The state reported 48 new deaths, including 30 identified during a review of local data. In all, the state has county 15,453 COVID-19-related deaths.

Hospitalization data showed 186 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, down from 200 the day before. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators was unchanged at 86. There were 15 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and two more believed to have the infection.