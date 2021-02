Boil Water Notice Issued for 18 addresses In Wildwood Neighborhood

The City of Saline has temporarily closed a water main at Woodland Drive and Wildwood Trial and has therefore issued a boil water notice for the following addresses:

1642 Wildwood Trail

1608 Wildwood Trail

1473 Wildwood Trail

1411 Wildwood Trail

1631 Wildwood Trail

1603 Wildwood Trail

1455 Wildwood Trail

1408 Wildwood Trail

1626 Wildwood Trail

1590 Wildwood Trail

1439 Wildwood Trail

1395 Wildwood Trail

1617 Wildwood Trail

1587 Wildwood Trail

1425 Wildwood Trail

1388 Wildwood Trail

2819 Hawthorne Way

1200 Woodland Drive

Affected residents should boil water used for drinking and cooking until further notice. Coliform bacteria, which can be harmful, may be present in your water system after pressure is restored.

The boil water notice could be lifted as early as Sunday afternoon. For more information contact DPW foreman Ryan Marion at 429-5624.