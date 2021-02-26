Saline City Council Considers Employee Compensation, Borrowing $7 Million For Sewer Improvements and Land Sale

Saline City Council meets Monday for a work meeting at 6 p.m. and regular meeting at 7 p.m.

During the work meeting, council will discuss the Sage Solutions Group compensation study report. Among other things, the report recommends updating job descriptions and ensuring equitable pay. The report found several City of Saline non-unionized female staff members were underpaid. Council will consider a motion to pass a resolution on related issues during the regular meeting.

During the regular meeting council will discuss approving a real estate purchase and development agreement to sell city-owned land on Woodland Drive, next to O3 Sports, to Welt Holdings for $194,000. There are plans to build a 10,000-square-foot building for National Ceiling & Partitions.

Council will also consider borrowing up to $7 million to improve its sewer system by the end of 2022. One of the city's highest priorities is improving the east belt sanitary sewer along Maple Road for $3.5 million. This price includes money for improving roads and building a non-motorized path at Maple Oaks. The city is budgeting $1.8 million to improve sanitary sewers under Hillcrest, Lawson and Highland streets. The city would spend about $610,000 to install pipe lining in the 12-inch water main from Maple Road to Faurecia. Other projects include:

$873,500 for storm sewer improvements on Harris Street.

$555,000 for improving the central belt sanitary sewer.

$380,000 for improving sanitary sewer pump stations.

Council will also consider setting March 15 as the date for a public hearing on the Eastlook special assessment district. The city is planning to assess homeowners in the area to fund a $26,000 improvement to drainage.