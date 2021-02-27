COVID-19: Cases, Deaths and Hospitalizations are Down in Washtenaw County, Vaccinations Are Rising

The COVID-19 picture is quickly improving in Washtenaw County.

Each Friday, The Saline Post reviews weekly COVID-19 data provided by the Washtenaw County Health Department and state sources. Here's what this week's review shows:

There were two deaths this week, compared to eight last week. It was the lowest weekly death count since late November.

There were eight hospitalizations, compared to 10 last week. It's the lowest amount of hospitalizations since Mid-October.

There were 320 new cases, compared to 398 the week before. The last time the weekly caseload was this low was early October.

There were 17 cases in Saline's 48176 zip code, four more than the 13 recorded last week.

The positive test rate noted this Friday was 2.16 percent, up from 1.4 percent noted last Friday.

The county reported 2,434 new people receiving their first vaccination this week and 1,345 people receiving their second vaccination. Last week, the county data showed 676 people receiving their first vaccination and 468 people receiving the second.

In the daily report there were no new deaths. Washtenaw County hasn't added new COVID-19 deaths since Monday. 235 Washtenaw residents have died with COVID-19.

There was one hospitalization and 48 new cases.

The positive test rate rose from 1.4 to 2.16 percent in the county, according to state data.

The positive test rate in Michigan rose slightly from 2.89 to 2.99 percent. Michigan reported one new COVID-19 death, bringing the total to 15,454. The state reported 1,073 new infections.

Hospitalization data showed the number of patients in critical care beds increasing by nine to 195, while the number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by seven to 93. There were 13 pediatric patients with COVID-19, down by two.