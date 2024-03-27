Water Main Lining Work on North Harris Continues

The City of Saline's water main lining street on North Harris Street began March 18.

During the project, Harris Street, between Henry Street and the Library-Brecon Trail, is expected to remain open for southbound traffic. The project is expected to be completed June 30.

The city is lining 2,200 feet of the 12-inch main under Harris Street. The pipe was deteriorating prematurely, but the city wants to avoid tearing up a quality road to install a new main. It's believed the relining the main will reset the life span of the main.

Homes on North Harris will be connected to temporary water service leads at times during the project.

