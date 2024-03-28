Renee Bitner, 50, Worked in Finance and Helped With Successful Start-Ups

Renee Ann Bitner, age 50, of Onsted, Michigan passed away suddenly on Thursday, March 21, 2024, with her family by her side. Renee was born June 23, 1973 to the late Raymond K Bitner.

Renee is survived by her parents, Shirley and Larry Wentz, and her partner, Ron Mastricano. His children are Bianca Mastricano and Vincent Mastricano, and his grandchildren are Eliana Simon and Noah Simon. She is also survived by her siblings, James A Bitner and Tara L Santiago. She was very close with Ron’s sister, Stacy J McCormick and brother-in-law, Jeffrey Wiese. Renee also loved her pets: Nala, Gabby, Penny, Princess, Baxter and Maggie. They called it The Zoo

Renee grew up in Romulus, Michigan. She attended Michigan State University and received her bachelor’s degree from Eastern Michigan University. She worked in the financial industry with student loans for many years. Renee was also involved in successful start-ups like Sofi and Credible. She loved helping people and businesses succeed, and was a good friend to many co-workers along the way. Renee worked from home and traveled to business conferences across the country.

Renee loved to visit with friends and family, play euchre, bake, listen to bagpipes, and watch college football. Her favorite football team was the Michigan State Spartans. As she would always say, “GO GREEN”!

Renee, our hearts will continue to be broken and we know we must be apart from you for now. We hope that you find the beauty and peace you truly deserve. Being around you was peace and you blessed everyone around you with stillness, love, compassion and understanding. You will truly forever be missed. We pray you bless us with little ways of letting us know you are there. You were the peace we all truly needed. We love you.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Saturday, March 30, 2024 from 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral Services will be held starting at 4:00 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in her name may be made to the Humane Society of Huron Valley, and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To leave a memory you have of Renee, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visitwww.rbfhsaline.com.

