Wife and Mother Shirley McGuire Raised 2 Sons While Working as Assistant Nurse at Saline Hospital

Shirley Mae McGuire, formerly of Saline, age 88, passed away on Sunday, February 11, 2024, at Huron Valley Hospital in Commerce Township.

She was born on November 27th, 1935, the daughter of Virgil and Edna Bortel. She graduated from Britton-Macon High School while garnering excellent grades and was very proud to be on the Cheerleading Team.

On July 4th, 1959, she married James Patrick McGuire and were in a beautiful marriage for 52 years. Pat and Shirley moved their family to Saline in 1965. During her life, she raised two sons, Mike and Matt, while working at Saline Community Hospital from 1968 to 1998 as an Assistant Nurse. Shirley loved to spend time with many wonderful (Saline!) families and friends, attend Flower Club meetings, cheer at her sons' and grandchildren's ball games, and vacation up North at their cabin in Crystal Falls, MI, Patrick’s hometown. She was a longtime member at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ in Saline.

Shirley’s greatest gift in life was the love and devotion she shared with her husband.

She is survived by her son, Michael (Laura) McGuire, grandchildren, Jack Patrick, Bobby Matthew, and Julie Mae. She is also survived by her daughter-in-law, Sue McGuire and grandson, Jacob Patrick along with her brothers, Bill (Nancy), Kenny (Sandy) and Roger (Anne) and their wonderful families. Shirley was preceded in death by her parents, husband (Patrick), son, Matthew Scott, and brother (Keith Bortel).

A Memorial Service will be held on April 27th at Orchard Lake Community Church at 1 p.m., 5171 Commerce Rd., Orchard Lake Village, MI 48324, Pastor Rich presiding. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to Orchard Lake Community Church.

A gathering for all friends and family will follow shortly afterwards at Mike/Laura’s home at 3376 Westwind Drive in Commerce Township, MI 48390.

More News from Saline