Barbara Roether, Devoted Wife, Mother and Grandmother, Believed in Family Above All

Barbara Sharon Roether, age 78, of Saline, passed away on Monday, March 27, 2024.

Barbara was born on August 31, 1945 to the late Harry Yellen and Mary (Sinai) Yellen in Detroit, Michigan. Her parents were immigrants who spoke Yiddish as their primary language. On August 11, 1968 she married Robert H. Roether at Temple Israel in Detroit.

She is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert; her three sons Geoffrey (Sue) of Golden Valley, Minnesota, Andrew (Lisa) of Henderson, Nevada and Matthew (Julie) of Chicago, Illinois; she was a devoted grandmother to her five grandchildren, Max Roether, Ella Roether, Gabby Roether, Cole Roether and Quinn Roether. She is also survived by her brother Joel (Charna) Yellen and many friends and relatives.

Barb received her Bachelor’s Degree from Wayne State University and worked most of her career as a personal shopper of designer fashion clothing. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother and instilled in her children the importance of family over everything. Her children are extremely close with one another. She had many hobbies and interests, antiques, knitting, gardening, exercise, travel, visiting family and friends including her very close friends Samra Robbins and Sheila Shulman.

Barbara’s funeral will be held Monday April 1, 2024 at 10:30 AM, graveside at Oakwood Cemetery, 227 W. Michigan Avenue, Saline, Michigan. Rabbi Chelsea Feuchs will officiate. A memorial will be held in early May with details to follow. In lieu of flowers please make donations to either of the following that were important to Barb: Evangelical Homes of Michigan https://ehmss.org/foundation/donate-now/ or the American Cancer Society https://donate.cancer.org/. To leave a memory you have of Barbara, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

