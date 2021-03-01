3-01-2021 4:52pm
BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Ranked 5th in AP Girls Basketball Poll
The undefeated Saline varsity girls basketball team ranks fifth in the Michigan Association Press Division 1 high school basketball poll.
Division 1
|School
|Total
|Points
|1. East Grand Rapids (5)
|(9-0)
|75
|2. West Bloomfield
|(6-1)
|67
|3. Hartland
|(7-0)
|60
|4. East Lansing
|(5-0)
|55
|5. Saline
|(7-0)
|53
|6. Hudsonville
|(8-1)
|48
|7. East Kentwood
|(6-1)
|47
|8. Midland Dow
|(9-0)
|46
|9. Bloomfield Hills Marian
|(5-2)
|29
|10. Detroit Renaissance
|(5-3)
|26
Others receiving 12 or more votes: Wayne Memorial 24, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20, Kalamazoo Central 19.