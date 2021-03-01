Saline MI
3-01-2021 4:52pm

BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Ranked 5th in AP Girls Basketball Poll

The undefeated Saline varsity girls basketball team ranks fifth in the Michigan Association Press Division 1 high school basketball poll.

Division 1

School Total Points
1. East Grand Rapids (5) (9-0) 75
2. West Bloomfield (6-1) 67
3. Hartland (7-0) 60
4. East Lansing (5-0) 55
5. Saline (7-0) 53
6. Hudsonville (8-1) 48
7. East Kentwood (6-1) 47
8. Midland Dow (9-0) 46
9. Bloomfield Hills Marian (5-2) 29
10. Detroit Renaissance (5-3) 26

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Wayne Memorial 24, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20, Kalamazoo Central 19.

