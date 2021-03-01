BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Ranked 5th in AP Girls Basketball Poll

The undefeated Saline varsity girls basketball team ranks fifth in the Michigan Association Press Division 1 high school basketball poll.

Division 1

School Total Points 1. East Grand Rapids (5) (9-0) 75 2. West Bloomfield (6-1) 67 3. Hartland (7-0) 60 4. East Lansing (5-0) 55 5. Saline (7-0) 53 6. Hudsonville (8-1) 48 7. East Kentwood (6-1) 47 8. Midland Dow (9-0) 46 9. Bloomfield Hills Marian (5-2) 29 10. Detroit Renaissance (5-3) 26

Others receiving 12 or more votes: Wayne Memorial 24, Macomb L’Anse Creuse North 20, Kalamazoo Central 19.