BASKETBALL: Saline Girls Defeat Livonia Stevenson, Stay Unbeaten

Three Hornets reached double figures in scoring as Saline defeated Livonia Stevenson, 53-24, Monday.

Saline improved to 8-0.

Ella Stemmer led the Hornets with 17 points, six rebounds, three steals and three assists. Sophie Canen scored 12 points, grabbed four rebounds, had four steals and two assists. Natalie Sweetland scored 11 points, had six rebounds and two steals.

Emily Wilczynski scored four points, had two rebounds and two assists. Brielle Eugenie had three points and five rebounds. Beth Ann Ford had two points, three rebounds and two assists. Mallory Bohl scored two points to go with her six rebounds. Reggie Duerst also scored two points.