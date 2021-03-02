Saline Police Seek Help Identifying Retail Fraud Suspect

The Saline Police Department is seeking the public's help identifying a person suspected of retail fraud at Busch's Fresh Food Market.

The person was in the grocery store at 9:07 p.m., Feb. 13.

The suspect is described as a 50-year-old white male with a scruffy beard and glasses. He was wearing a white and black camouflage coat and a black knight cap. The suspect fled in a 1990s blue Chevy pickup truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill Stanford at 734-429-7911 ext. 2107 or wstandford@cityofsaline.org.