Saline Police Seek Help Identifying Suspect in Retail Fraud at Tractor Supply Co.

The Saline Police Department is seeking help identifying a suspect in a retail fraud incident at the Tractor Supply Co. Feb. 27.

The incident occurred around 2:15 p.m.

The suspect is described as a white male wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and a dark knit cap with a stripe at the bottom. The suspect fled in a white 2000s Subaru Impreza.

Anyone with information should contact Detective Bill Stanford at 734-794-7911 ext 2017 or at wstanford@cityofsaline.org.