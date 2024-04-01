Cecelia Jones , Mother of 2, Taught at Lincoln Schools, Volunteered and Had Many Interests

Cecelia Jane Jones, 84 passed away on March 18, 2024 at Hampton Manor in Whitmore Lake, MI.

Cecelia was born on April 6, 1939 in Jamestown, NY to her parents Paul Norman Laverne Jones and Jane Louise (Berg) Jones. She was preceded in death by her parents, her brother, J. Peter Jones (2010) and her son Christopher Nelson Jones (2015).

She is survived by her former husband (Thomas N. Jones) and their daughter and daughter’s family: Ellen Louise (Jones) & John Codere of Ann Arbor, MI and beloved grandsons James Paul Henri Bernard of Pittsburgh, PA and Matthew Jones Bernard, of Minneapolis, MN. Cecelia is further survived by her sister Martha (Jones) and Charles Thompson of Lehigh Acres, Florida and nephews, Ian Thompson, Aaron (Jennifer) Thompson of Lehigh Acres, FL, Peter (Beth) Jones of Suanne, GA, niece Melissa Jones of Ft. Lauderdale, FL and great-grand nephews and nieces.

Cecelia graduated from Southwestern Central High School in Jamestown, NY before attending Ithaca College. Cecelia always spoke so fondly of her childhood in Jamestown, NY where she was surrounded by a large extended family and was involved in many activities and sports growing up. She shared stories of being a candy striper and working at a department store wrapping presents, which explained why gifts from her were always beautifully wrapped. She even found work modeling in her young adult life. Over the years, she was called various versions of her name: Ceil, Celia, Cindy, returning to Cecelia in the last few years.

While attending Ithaca Cecelia joined Delta Phi Zeta. It was at a joint party between her sorority and the Chi Phi fraternity from nearby Cornell University where she met the man who would bring her to Michigan. Cecelia graduated from Ithaca 1961 with a degree in Education before marrying in June of 1962. The young couple returned to Tom’s hometown of Ann Arbor, where they had their children before moving to Saline. Cecelia lived in Saline for 50 years.

Cecelia retired in 2006 from Lincoln Consolidated Schools after 37 years of service. Cecelia thrived as a physical education teacher and worked with thousands of children in her long career. She was a strong advocate for the LEA, the local teacher’s union and the district. She coached synchronized swimming in the 1970’s and was a mentor to many student teachers over her career. Of all she accomplished, she was most proud of working on a state-wide curriculum for physical education in the 1990’s. Cecelia was not only an excellent educator, but also a lifelong learner and avid reader. She was a curious person, always encouraging her children and grandchildren to ask questions.

During their marriage Cecelia worked with Tom to raise and show German Shepherds. They were well known in that community for their AKC champion dogs and as breeders. After her divorce from Tom, she pursued other interests like earning her real estate and property appraisal licenses then working part-time for Spears and Associates in Ann Arbor. Cecelia took flying lessons, almost completing enough hours for her pilot’s license. She volunteered at SafeHouse in Ann Arbor helping victims of domestic abuse and even found time to help her friend Peg Long, of Saline Flowerland make floral arrangements during their peak times of year. Cecelia had a keen eye and enjoyed making beautiful things, whether it was setting the perfect holiday table or sewing the best Halloween costumes for her grandsons. She always applied her talents to things she could share with her family and friends. She was a gardener and a terrific home cook who could can and bake. She knitted and sewed, and in general, loved to craft and

collect. When her grandson Matthew showed an interest in baking cakes, Cecelia/Gama, set up a cake shop in her own home, complete with everything he would want or need to bake whatever cake he had the imagination to make.

To have known Cecelia was to know how devoted she was to her children and to her grandsons, James and Matthew. She was completely involved and loved every moment she had with them. She was their greatest cheerleader until the very moment she passed. For James and Matthew she added magic to their childhoods in the way only a Gama could, giving them space to play, explore and have adventures. She even volunteered and worked at Matthew’s Montessori school, Daycroft in Ann Arbor, MI.

There is no doubt out of all the jobs and activities she ever did, being a grandmother was her favorite one. Cecelia will be missed by her family, extended family in Illinois, her friends and all the wonderful caregivers she had in recent years who touched her life. Thank you to all of you and a special thank you to her dear friend Marge Wojcik who gave her a friendship she never expected in her last few years.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, July 6th at 11:00 AM at the Greenwood Campus of the First United Methodist Church, 1001 Green Rd. Ann Arbor, MI 48105.

In lieu of flowers, the family would prefer donations in her honor to a charity of choice or consider the following: Archangel Ancient Tree Archive is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that locates and propagates the world’s largest and most iconic trees.

Archangel Ancient Tree Archive: www.ancienttreearchive.org Mailing Address: PO Box 98 Copemish, MI 49625 USA Phone: +1 (231) 378-4400 or Huron Valley Humane Society, www.hshv.org HSVA 3100 Cherry Hill Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48105. HSVA is a top-rated Charity Navigator organization.

Consider signing Cecelia’s guest book. To leave a memory or to send a condolence, please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

