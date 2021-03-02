COVID-19: No Deaths, 1 Hospitalization in Washtenaw County; Vaccination Effort Gains Steam

There were no new deaths in COVID-19 data updated Tuesday afternoon by the Washtenaw County Health Department. It's been eight days since the health department recorded a new COVID-19-related death. 235 Washtenaw County residents have died with COVID-19.

One more county resident was hospitalized since Monday's update. The county reported 28 new infections. State data showed the county's positivity rate at 1.46 percent, up from 1.41 percent.

The county's vaccination dashboard was updated to show that 15,866 people have received their first vaccination - an increase of 3,593 people since last week's update. 8,421 people have received their second shot, an increase of 1,122 people since last week.

The state positivity rate increased to 5.0 percent - the highest it's been Feb. 7. Testing levels have declined in the state recently. There were 1,067 new infections, according to state data. Michigan reported 24 new COVID-19-related deaths, including 12 identified during a review of vital records. 15,558 Michigan residents have died with COVID-19.

The state's hospitalization data showed 228 people were in critical care beds, an increase of two people since yesterday. The number has increased for three straight updates. There 99 people receiving treatment with ventilators, a decrease of four. There were 16 pediatric patients with COVID-19.