Saline MI
3-03-2021 12:20am

BASKETBALL: Saline Boys Win at Skyline for the First Time

Jaden Pickett hit four three pointers as Saline defeated Skyline Tuesday.

ANN ARBOR - Saline defeated Skyline, 55-39, in varsity boys' basketball action Tuesday at Skyline High School.

It's the first-ever win for the Saline boys at Skyline High School.

Senior Jaden Pickett scored 15 points - 12 on three-pointers. Fellow senior Derek Caldwell added 13 points. Junior Josh Koch scored 14 points and grabbed 11 rebounds.

It was a huge win for the Hornets.

"We had a balanced effort and tough defense," coach Jake Fosdick said. "I'm proud of the fight and the unselfishness of our guys to play winning basketball."

Saline is home to Ypsilanti Thursday.

