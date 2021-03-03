JV BASKETBALL: Maloney Scores 16 as Saline Defeats Huron

Payton Maloney scored a team-high 16 points to lead Saline to a 50-22 win over Huron in junior varsity girls basketball action Tuesday at Saline High School.

Maloney (pictured above) sunk for baskets during the Hornets' 17-point first quarter.

Hadley Griffin scored 12 points. Also scoring were Lindsey Clarke (7 points), Bailey Burt (6 points), Autumn Larsen (3 points), Clara Cherry (3 points), Delaney Lee (2 points) and Cazzi Smith (1 point).