Bryan McGuire of Saline Loved Fishing, D&D, and Playing Video Games With His Wife

Bryan Kenneth McGuire, age 54, of Saline, Michigan passed away Saturday, March 30, 2024. Bryan was born July 29, 1969 to Richard and Hedwig McGuire. On July 31, 1993 he married Kerry Mann.

Bryan liked fishing, golfing and playing D&D with his friends. But his favorite was sitting next to Kerry playing video games. Bryan was an organ donor and helped many through Gift of Life donation.

Bryan is survived by his wife Kerry McGuire, his dad, Richard McGuire, 4 sisters, Michaelene (Wayne) Pricer, Colleen (Michael) Martin, Kathleen (David) Schultz, Kimberly (Charles) Hager, Brother-in-law Eric (Christine) Mann. He is also survived by his nieces, Rachel and Brianna Schultz, Elizabeth Mann and his nephews Jason Martin, Cory Schultz, Jake and Garrett Afetian. He was also very close to his Father and Mother-in-law, Glen and Pat Mann. He was preceded in death by his Mom, Hedwig McGuire and his niece, Gabrielle Martin.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Information will be posted to the funeral home’s website, once known. To leave a memory you have of Bryan or to sign his guestbook please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline