GIRLS LACROSSE: Novi Defeats Saline, 15-7, Despite Nishioka's 4 Goals

Senior Maddie Nishioka scored four goals but it wasn't enough for Saline as the Hornets lost their home opener to Novi, 15-7.

It didn't take long for Novi to build its lead. The Wildcats had built a 3-0 lead in the first quarter before Kate Aeschilman got Saline on the board.

Kate Aeschiman scores the Hornets' first goal.

Novi led 4-1 after the first quarter.

The Wildcats scored the first four goals of the second quarter before Saline answered. Nishioka scored her first goal of the game, taking a pass from Ayla Stager, and then scored on an 8-meter shot to make it 8-3.

Maddie Nishioka scores the first of her four goals.

Novi took a 9-3 lead into halftime.

The Wildcats scored all four goals of the third quarter.

Aeschilman scored her second goal of the game to open the scoring in the fourth quarter. Nishioka worked the ball up to Stager, who centered to Aeschliman in front. She scored over the goalie's lacrosse.

Nishioka's third goal of the game made it 14-5.

Novi scored. Carly Pufpaf scored from in tight to make it 15-6.

Nishioka scored on an eight-meter to make it 15-7.

Saline visits Salem Friday.

Find high resolution photos at the link: Saline Girls LAX vs Novi 4-3-24 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com)

