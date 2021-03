The Saline Police Department is seeking the public's help with a retail fraud case at Busch's Fresh Food Market.

Police say that on March 2, around 4:15 p.m., the suspect took a large quantity of liquor from the store.

The suspect is pictured above.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Bill Stanford at 734-429-7911 ext 2107 or wstanford@cityofsaline.org