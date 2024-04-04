What to do in Saline this weekend: Kittel and the Fiddlers Concert, Heart Breakfast, New Horizons Concert and More

The weather is taking a turn for the better - just in time for all the great things to do this weekend! As always, add your events to our community calendar to be be featured!

...

14 things to do this weekend: Friday, Apr 5 - Sunday, Apr 7

FEATURED EVENTS

Saline Fiddlers 30th Anniv. Hometown Show with Guest Artist "Kittel and Co." - Sat Apr 6 7:00 pm

Ellen Ewing Performing Arts Center at Saline High School

The Saline Fiddlers are celebrating 30 years of thrilling audiences everywhere they go. And Grammy-nominated Saline Fiddler alum Jeremy Kittel is bringing his quintet, Kittel & Co., back home to perform with the Saline Fiddlers at our 30th Anniversary HometownTICKETS AVAILABLE HERE. $15 for adults, $10 for students and Fiddler alumni, and free for kids 10 and under. Tickets may also be purchased at the door.

It's a Musical Celebration

When the Saline Fiddlers first formed in 1994 the… [more details]

Hearty Breakfast - Sun Apr 7 8:00 am

Tri-County Sportsmen's League

8:00-11:30am. Adults-$8, Children 5-12-$4, under 5-free. Open to the public! [more details]

Saline New Horizons Band Presents Spring Concert, "SACRED MUSIC" - Sun Apr 7 3:00 pm

Saline

Saline New Horizons Band Presents Spring Concert, "SACRED MUSIC" Sunday, April 7th, 2024 At 3:00 P.M.

Saline Middle School 7190 Maple Rd. Saline MI 48176 FREE ADMISSION [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri Apr 5 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.



[more details]

Early Release and 1/2 Day Pizza Cafe - Fri Apr 5 12:15 pm

Saline District Library

Teens! Come get some free pizza on your early release days in the Brecon Room.

Generously sponsored by Friends of the Saline District Library.

First Come/First Served

[more details]

Family Bird Walk - Fri Apr 5 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Birding is a hobby enjoyed in almost any outdoor space, year round, and at any age! Join Naturalist Kelsey Dehring, with Washtenaw County Parks and Rec, to learn how to get started on your birding journey. We’ll practice using binoculars, field guides, and how to identify birds… [more details]

Two Guys Nomadic Grill at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Fri Apr 5 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

A mobile food trailer serving great food made with fresh ingredients! [more details]

Concert: Music to Unite the Sacred and Secular Worlds - Fri Apr 5 7:30 pm

St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church

AMANDA BLAIKIE, Flutist from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra, will be presenting a narrated Concert of MUSIC TO UNITE THE SACRED AND SECULAR WORLDS with her friends: JAMES MADISON, Principal Violist from the Detroit Opera Orchestra; UNA O’RIORDAN, Cellist from the Detroit Symphony Orchestra; and BRET HOAG. Guitarist, Faculty from Oakland University.

The Program will include: Bach – Goldberg Variations for Flute and Guitar; Faure – Pie Jesu for Flute, Viola and Cello; Schubert – Quartet… [more details]

Saline Indoor Farmers Market - Sat Apr 6 9:00 am

Liberty School

Spring plant questions? The Master Gardeners will be at the info desk to answer your queries!The treasure hunt animal will be the chipmunk!

This week we will have our Egg Hunt! Ages 13 and under will be welcome to hunt eggs throughout the market, as well as our usual treasure hunt animal, which will be the chick! Please limit your hunter to 1-2 per table, so the supplies last. Saturday the 30th is also the new customer gift basket drawing day. If you are a new customer this winter,please… [more details]

Community Shredding Event - Sat Apr 6 10:00 am

Saline District Library

Have mountains of paperwork you need to get out of your house? Downsizing and don't need to keep boxes upon boxes of old papers, forms, and receipts? We can help! We have partnered with Shred-it to provide secure, on-site, environmentally-friendly disposal of your private… [more details]

Eclipse Program - Sat Apr 6 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Prepare for the upcoming solar eclipse by visiting the library to learn about the eclipse, presented by Longway Planetarium. Eclipse glasses will be limited to 1 per participant.

Ages 6-12. Click here to register.

[more details]

Cousins Maine Lobster at Stony Lake Brewing Co. - Sat Apr 6 4:00 pm

Stony Lake Brewing Co.

Nationally known and locally owned, we’re bringing Maine lobster to your neighborhood! [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun Apr 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog, Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

No registration is required, check in at the youth desk the day of the event to sign up for a 5-10 minute reading session.

… [more details]

Watercolor with Val Art Show Reception - Sun Apr 7 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us to celebrate the artists from Val Mann's Watercolor with Val class. Their works will be displayed in the library from March 30 to April 26. Light refreshments will be served. Drop-in, no registration.

[more details]

