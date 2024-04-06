Saline's Hydrant Flushing Program May Cause Brown Water

The City of Saline is starting its spring hydrant flushing program April 13.

The program runs the final three weekends of the month.

Residents are advised not to do laundry or other activities that might stain things if discolored water is pulled into homes. They are also advised to reduce water usage when hydrant flushing takes place in their neighborhood.

The map below shows the schedule for the hydrant flushing program.

Hydrant flushing is done to stir sediment in water pipes and draw the sediment out through the hydrants. A city Facebook post says the program is important to the water system's health.

