Bicyclist Injured After Being Clipped by Vehicle on Saline-Milan Road

A man bicycling on Saline-Milan Road Thursday morning was struck by a vehicle. He suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The Saline Area Fire Department responded to the crash near the intersection of Saline-Milan and Judd roads around 11:20 a.m.

Chief Jason Sperle said he had not heard from police about the final results of the crash investigation.

"I think what happened was the car was turning and it clipped the bike's back tire at the stop sign," Sperle said.

The Saline Post learned the bicyclist was Paul Moore. He suffered a fractured left arm and elbow. His daughter-in-law Jenny Miller said Moore was wearing a helmet, preventing more serious injury.

Moore is known as a Hornet superfan. He and his wife attend all kinds of Hornet games. He often brings a sign, runs in front of the student section and encourages fans to cheer.

