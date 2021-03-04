City Schedules Oakwood Cemetery Cleanup for March 22

The City of Saline's annual spring cleanup of Oakwood Cemetery is scheduled to begin on Monday, March 22, weather permitting.

Any item determined by the city to be in poor condition will be discarded. As a precaution, please remove items for safekeeping by Sunday, March 21.

New or returning items can be placed in Oakwood Cemetery beginning Saturday, March 27.

For more information, contact the Department of Public Works at (734) 429-5624.