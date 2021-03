Saline's wrestling team earned three more victories to improve to 11-1.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Saline defeated Huron, 78-0, Jackson, 45-27, and Belleville, 42-24, in a quad at Saline High School.

Malik Eisemann, Emaline Hicks, Brent Marvin, Ethan Malinczak, Brett Thornell, Caden Jarvey, Tea Eisemann, Blaise Blastos, Kyle Barbarino and Jerred Welt were undefeated.

