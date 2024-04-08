BASEBALL: Saline Takes Home Opener, 11-1

Saline clinched victory in its 2024 home opener by defeating St. Clair 11-1 on Saturday. In the second game of the doubleheader, the Hornets triumphed over the Mounties with a score of 3-1.

Saline boasts a flawless 3-0 record at the commencement of the season.

Starting pitcher Cole Kreuzer exhibited exceptional performance, allowing no hits or walks while striking out seven batters over three innings. Devin Lilley contributed with two innings, conceding one run on a hit and four walks while striking out three. Avery Hayes pitched one inning, striking out two batters and conceding no baserunners.

Reid Muir excelled at the plate, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored and three stolen bases. Nolan Klein recorded a 2-for-4 performance, including a double and two RBIs. Ian Furlong also went 2-for-4, contributing two stolen bases and two runs scored. Austine Abbate and Johnny Arvai each went 1-for-2, scoring two runs and delivering two RBIs. Brandon Warwinsky concluded the game 1-for-2 with an RBI.

Saline scored one run in the bottom of the first. Muir singled, stole second and third and then scored on an error. In the top of the second, Kreuzer struck out the side. After the Hornets couldn't one across in the second, Kreuzer again struck out the side in the third.

Muir got things started in the third by beating the throw after grounding to short. Muir stole second, took third on a passed ball, and then scored on Klein's double to right.

Lilley relieved Kreuzer in the fourth. He gave up a single to the leadoff hitter. Catcher Hunter Easton threw out the runner and then Lilley struck out the next two batters.

Saline added three runs in the fourth. Austin Abbate reached on an error by the centerfield and took second. Johnny Arvai attempted a sacrifice bunt and reached on an error. Saline had runners at second and third. Abbate scored on a wild pitch. Caleb Helmer and Muir were hit by pitches. Klein singled to center, scoring Arvai. Helmer scored Saline's fifth run on a passed ball.

St. Clair had two walks and a sacrifice fly to score its first run in the top of the fifth.

The Hornets added three runs in the bottom of the fifth to take an 8-1 lead.

Ian Furlong singled to left and stole second and third. Abbate walked. Arvai singled to score Furlong and Abbate before taking second on the throw. He scored on a single by Arvai.

Avery Hayes started the sixth for Saline He induced the first batter into a ground out and then fanned the next two.

Saline put the game away with three runs in the second.

Brandon Wise and Matt Bachran walked. Furlong singled to right, loading the bases. Abbate drove in pinch-runner Colton Tousa and Bachran with a single to center. Furlong, who stole third, came home on a passed ball. The game was called on the mercy rule.

Saline won the second game 3-1. Liam Ginocchio was the winning pitcher. He gave up no runs on one hit in two innings work.

Ryder Concannon pitched three innings, giving up one run on two hits and two walks. Concannon struck out seven. Hayes pitched two innings of no-hit relief, striking out two.

Muir (2-for-4, one run) and Noah Reves (2-for-3, one run) each had two hits for the Hornets. Hunter Easton was 1-for-1 with a run scored. Arvai and Tousa each had an RBI.

