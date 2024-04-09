Saline Chamber Announces Awards, Dillon Named Citizen of the Year

Saline City Councillor Janet Dillon has been named Citizen of the Year by the Saline Area Chamber of Commerce.

Monday, the chamber announced its Circle of Excellence Awards. The awards will be presented from 6-8 p.m., April 25 at Stonebridge Golf Club.

The Circle of Excellence Awards combined the chamber's two big award programs - the Saline Salutes Awards and the Business Enterprise Awards.

Dillon was named Citizen of the Year, Jerry Austin will be presented with the Distinguished Veteran Award, Saline Police Officer Brian Wright won the First Responder Award, Brewed Awakenings owner received the Visionary Award and Miss Saline Erin Huetteman received the Youth of the Year award.

Busch's Fresh Food Market was selected for the Lifetime Achievement Award. Emagine Saline won the Large Business of the Year, Kelly Orthodontics won Small Business of the Year and Michigan Schools and Government Credit Union was selected for the Rising Star Award.

Register for the awards gala on the Saline Chamber of Commerce website.

Detroit Edison, A&H Lawn Care, and MMI Engineered Solutions sponsor the awards program.

The chamber's selection committee evaluated the nominations and made the final decisions. The committee included Annherst Kreitz, Jeremy Bebber, Michelle Dugan, Alice Rea, Steve Godell, Steve Laatsch, Tim Austin and Paul Hynek.

