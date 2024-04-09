Sandra Boettcher, Lifelong Educator, Loved Jesus, Family and Friends

Sandra (Turner) Boettcher went to be with her Lord on Sunday, April 7, 2024. She was the only daughter of the late Amherst Hale Turner and Signe Carlson Turner of Ann Arbor. She was born on August 15, 1939, in Ann Arbor and graduated in 1957 from Pioneer, 1958 from Cleary College, 1962 from Eastern Michigan University and again in 1969 from EMU receiving her Master’s degree.

She served the Lord diligently from May of 1957 to the time of her death. One of her favorite scriptures is “For in Him we live, and move, and have our being.” Another being the words of the Apostle Paul, “Follow me as I follow Christ.” She was very involved in church work since her high school years and most recently at Knox Presbyterian Church in Ann Arbor.

She taught in Wheaton, Illinois, and in Ann Arbor - both at Pioneer High and at Forsythe. The majority of her teaching career, however, was at Cleary College where she was a faculty member for 27 years, being the Department Chair of Business Office Systems a number of times. She also was an adjunct professor at Washtenaw Community College for a number of years. Her life positively influenced more than 5000 students.

She leaves a loving husband, Gordon Boettcher, of 60 years, and two adult children, Annherst Kreitz (Jeff) and Kirk Boettcher (Kirstin). She had five wonderful grandchildren that were the twinkle in her eyes - Noah, Jonah, Jordanne, Selah Gomez (Ricky) and Ayslinne. She also had two great-grandchildren.

She also leaves behind her only sibling, her brother, Nub Turner (Janeth) and many nephews and nieces. She loved her brother very much and thoroughly enjoyed her years spent with him - both in childhood and as adults.

She and Gordon spent over 20 years wintering in Florida and loved every minute. Sandra always enjoyed traveling both internationally and domestically. Although she saw many of the 50 states, she always said that there was no place like Florida!

More than anything, Sandra loved Jesus, her family and her friends. She was the ultimate hostess, an incredible teacher and wonderful wife, mother and grandmother. She loved deeply, was always encouraging others and most importantly, she was the ultimate prayer warrior. She fought the good fight, which was tougher at the end, but up to her last breath, was praising the name of Jesus!

No need to grieve - just come and rejoice at the party of her homecoming which will be at Knox Presbyterian Church, 2065 S. Wagner Road in Ann Arbor on Saturday, April 13th. Visitation will be at 10:00 a.m., a Celebration of Life at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Sandra Boettcher Scholarship Fund at Washtenaw Christian Academy. Please send checks to WCA, 7200 Moon Road, Saline, MI 48176 or give on-line at www.washtenawchristian.org. She was a lifelong educator and had a bird’s eye view of WCA for the last 48 years.

More News from Saline