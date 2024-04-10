Mildred Craigmile, Member of the Greatest Generation, Found Great Solace in Faith

With heavy hearts we are sad to share the passing of Mildred “Gini” V. Craigmile. She passed away peacefully at home, with family, in Milford, MI after a brief illness on April 6, 2024. She was ninety-eight.

Gini was born on October 8, 1925, in Weston, West Virginia to the late Olen A. Ralston and Irene L. (Albaugh) Ralston. On April 23, 1956, she married the late Joseph “Jack” Craigmile. They were longtime residents and raised their children in Saline, MI. She also resided in Marquette, MI and in upstate New York with her husband during his work as a Civil Engineer. In retirement she and her husband split time between Ocala, FL and Howell, MI.

Gini is survived by her six children, Robert (Laura) Craigmile of Wolverine, Joseph “Don” (Kathy) Craigmile of Saline, and Trudy Craigmile of Saline. She is further survived by her son-in-law Douglas (the late Sandra) Williams, her daughter-in-law Cathy (Beckman) Craigmile, thirteen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, several nieces and nephews, and many dear friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents, six siblings, husband Jack Craigmile, her son William Craigmile Sr., her daughters Sandra Williams and Nancy Welch, daughter-in-law Carol (Veres) Craigmile, as well as her great-granddaughter Jessica “Jessie” Magri.

She was a member of the Greatest Generation, living through much of the Great Depression, and during World War II she worked, as many did, on the war effort.

During her later years, she enjoyed hosting her loved ones during the summer in her home near Lake Chemung in Howell and was an avid cook. Her companion of seventeen plus years, a loving Shih Tzu, Muffin, kept her company until the dog’s passing in August 2023. She is fondly remembered for her love of red, including on her nails that she would meticulously file as well as her love for Elizabeth Arden signature red lipstick. Her hobbies included crocheting and as well as reading. She was a longstanding member of the Saline Chapter of the Order of the Eastern Star. She was known for humor, which sometimes meant being straight forward with her opinions. She once proclaimed, after seeing the deer camp her and her husband bought near Marquette, as being the pits. The nickname stuck.

She found great solace in her faith. Regardless of where she lived; she always made a point to be an attending member at her local church. Recently, she was an active member of Covenant Orthodox Presbyterian Church of Brighton, MI.

The family will receive friends and family for visitation on Thursday, April 11, 2024, from 6:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Funeral services will be held on Friday, April 12, 2024, at 11:00 A.M. with viewing starting at 10:00 A.M. Pastor Douglas Doll will be officiating the service. Following the service, burial will take place in the Oakwood Cemetery in Saline. A luncheon will be held at 1:00 P.M. at Dan’s Downtown Bar in Saline.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions in her name be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, American Heart Association, National Kidney Foundation, or the Michigan Humane Society. To leave a memory you have of Gini, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

“My Father’s house has many rooms; if that were not so, would I have told you that I am going there to prepare a place for you? And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come back and take you to be with me that you also may be where I am.” John 14:2-3

