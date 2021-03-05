Gov. Whitmer Appoints Philip Gordon to Michigan Corn Marketing Committee

Gov. Whitmer announced more appointments, Friday.

Philip D. Gordon, of Saline, is the owner of Gordon Valley Farms. He was appointed to the Michigan Corn Marketing Committee.

He holds a Bachelor of Science in Dairy Science. Mr. Gordon is appointed to represent District 3 growers for a term commencing March 6, 2021 and expiring March 5, 2024. He succeeds Blaine Baker whose term expires March 5, 2021.

The Michigan Corn Marketing Program Committee enhances the economic position of Michigan corn growers by providing for the growth and expansion of the corn industry in Michigan through foreign and domestic market development, promotion, and research that will stimulate the demand for corn.

The appointments is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate.