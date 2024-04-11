Saline Board of Education Approves CARES Funding Requests

The Saline Board of Education approved $54,418.40 in recommended CARES funding requests at Tuesday's meeting.

The following projects were approved:

$20,000 to the Evangelical Home Foundation for Meals on Wheels. The program serves people who have difficulty preparing meals and helps older people live independently.

$20,000 for "The Lu" at Woodland Meadows Elementary School. The Lu is an interactive space for all students and community members in the gym space.

$7,358 for equipment replacement at the Saline Area Senior Center. This will by a commercial refrigerator and three laptop computers.

$6,260.40 for a new sound system in the Saline High School pool. The existing sound system is outdated, broken and unable to play music. The new system would have Bluetooth capability and other modern features to enhance events in the pool.

$800 for the Braille Literacy Project as requested by the Liberty Club. The grant will purchase a brail machine and accessories to increase community inclusion and volunteerism for participants with visual impairments.

The CARES Advisory Board did not recommend $6,150 request by PEAC for an Adaptive Summer Cycling program.

These projects are funded by the CARES millage, a 0.5 mill tax approved by voters in 2017. A portion of the revenue is set aside for the CARES Advisory Board and school board to approve projects that help enhance the quality of life in the community.

CARES stands for cultural arts, recreation, enrichment and seniors. The millage also funds the Saline Area Senior Center, the Saline Area Schools pool, the schools' theater management and community education recreation and enrichment programs.

