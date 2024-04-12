Jazz in the Park Seeks Sponsors

Organizers of the second annual Jazz in the Park festival at Mill Pond Park on July 20 are seeking sponsors.

The following sponsorship levels are being offered:

A donation of $500 or more will receive their name announced from the stage, logos on social media content, a sign in front of the stage and a table at the event to distribute marketing material.

For a donation of $250-$499 a business will have their logo on social media marketing content and have their name announced from the stage.

For a donation of $100-249, a business will be announced from the stage.

Contact Sarah Massey at smassey@cityofsaline.org for more information about sponsoring the festival.

