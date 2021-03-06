BASKETBALL: Stemmer Breaks Her Own School Record with 36 Points As Saline Wins 10th Straight

The Ella Stemmer show dazzled the few spectators able to watch at Monroe High School Friday.

Stemmer, the star Saline senior, scored a team-record 36 points as Saline downed Monroe, 64-52. Stemmer had the previous team record of 34 points. She also had eight rebounds and three steals.

Monroe was much tougher than they were earlier in the season at Saline. At one point, the fired-up Trojans led by 10 points in the second quarter. But Saline settled down, thanks in part to Stemmer's six three-pointers.

The Hornets are 10-0 to start the season as they make their second circuit through the SEC Red.

Sophie Canen scored 17 points and had five rebounds, two steals and two assists. Kate Stemmer scored five points, grabbed five rebounds, had two steals and two assists. Natalie Sweetland had four points and five assists to go with her team-high 10 rebounds. Beth Ann Ford scored two points and grabbed seven rebounds.

Saline shot 22 of 26 from the free throw line.