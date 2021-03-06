Services for Bobbie Santure, Mother of 4, March 12 at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home

Bobbie L. Santure, 73, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Thursday, March 4, 2021 with her family by her side.

Bobbie was born March 9, 1947 to the late William Wilson Jr. and Margaret Russell.

Bobbie is survived by her son Scott (Beth) DesMarias; grandchildren, Bobbie DesMarias, Sean DesMarias, Josh DesMarias, Austin Robinson and Ashlee Field. She is also survived by siblings Sandy Hall, Donna (Tim) Crum, Darlene Medaris, several nieces, nephews, cousins and ex-husband John Santure. Preceded in death by her parents, sons Todd and Sean DesMarias, daughter Dawn DesMarias, brother Cliff LeMere and Aunt Sue Rogers.

Bobbie loved to gamble at the casino and play scratch offs. Family will receive friends on Friday, March 12, 2021 from 1:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. at Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. Memorial contributions in her name may be made to Angela Hospice and envelopes will be available at the funeral home. To sign Bobbie’s guestbook, to leave a memory, for more information or directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.