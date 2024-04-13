Here's a Preview of the April 15 Saline City Council Meeting
Saline Main Street, the nonprofit organization that revitalizes downtown, will present a report to the Saline City Council on Monday evening.
Council is expected to pass a $35,000 contribution to the organization in a consent agenda motion.
Rec Center Gets $92,260 Water Bill
There's an interesting item on the consent agenda. Due to an incorrect decimal reading, the Rec Center was being undercharged for water usage between Sept. 1 2016 and Nov. 9, 2023, when the mistake was corrected. In all, the Rec Center was undercharged by $92,260. The city's general fund will cover the charge.
Resolutions
Council has several resolutions in the consent agenda:
- There's a resolution for Nurses Week, May 6-12.
- A resolution recognizes May as National Physical Fitness and Sports Month. Other resolutions recognize May as Historic Preservation Month and National Bike Month.
New Business
Council will vote on setting the budget public hearing for May 20. Council will also consider a motion to spend $52.598 on an F-250 truck from Mission Ford and a flatbed for $6,000. The total price is $8,598 higher than estimated.
Discussion
Council will discuss the city manager's evaluation, the county mental health millage and a book on the Bixy Marionettes.
