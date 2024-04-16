BASEBALL: Saline Defeats Skyline, 16-5, Stays Undefeated

Saline pounded 17 hits off Skyline's pitchers in a 16-5 victory over Skyline on the road Monday.

The game was tied at five until the sixth when Saline scored twice. The Hornets then added nine runs in the seventh.

Austin Abbate (3-for-3, 3 runs, 3 RBI, 2b, 3b) and Reed Muir (3-for-5, 4 RBI, 2 runs, 3b) led the Hornets attack. Noah Reeves was 2-for-5 with 2 runs and a double, Ian Furlong went 2-for-4 with a run scored. Hunter Easton went 2-for-5 with an RBI and Johnny Arvai went 2-for-3 with a run.

Devin Lilley stole three bases and Arvai stole two.

Brandon Wise pitched 3 scoreless innings of relief, allowing four hits and two walks while striking out three. Avery Hayes pitched one scoreless inning with a strikeout and walk. Starter Matt Mareno gave up five runs on three hits and four walks while striking out five.

The series continues on Tuesday at Skyline. Two games are scheduled.

Saline is 9-0 overall and 4-0 in the SEC Red.

