Robert Schermerhorn Was Always Willing to Help Someone In Need

Robert “Rob” Keiver Schermerhorn, age 59, of Saline, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly, but peacefully, on Wednesday, January 24, 2024.

Rob was born on February 22, 1964, and was the beloved child of Robert E. (who predeceased Rob in 2017) and Florence L. Schermerhorn. Rob is survived by his longtime beloved partner Brandy Barr, his mother Florence, his sister Randi Werner (Randy), his brother Greg Schermerhorn (Tricia Sherick), many cousins, a niece, a nephew, a grand-niece, and a grand-nephew.

Rob most recently worked for several years at the Brecon Village retirement community in Saline and he enjoyed his work. Rob was a loving son, brother and partner who was always willing to help those in need and to provide caring companionship to his father and most recently to his mother. He was “there” when you needed him. Rob will be greatly missed by his mother, his partner, his sister and brother, as well as by all who knew him.

A Celebration of Life Gathering will take place on Saturday, April 20th from 1:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. at the Robison-Bahnmiller Funeral Home in Saline. To sign Rob’s guestbook, to leave a memory, or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline