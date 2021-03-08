PRESS RELEASE: Washtenaw County Health Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Sites in Chelsea

(This press release was issued by the Washtenaw County Health Department)

Washtenaw County Health Department is adding a second mass vaccination location on the western side of the county. The Pierce Lake Elementary School site opens Tues., March 9 in collaboration with St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea hospital and Chelsea School District. The new site will provide approximately 324 vaccinations per day and add additional days as supplies allow.

Pierce Lake Elementary School is located at 275 N. Freer Road, Chelsea, Mich., 48118 and is not currently in use as a school building. Individuals eligible for vaccination under state prioritization guidelines can request an appointment online or by calling the Health Department at 734-544-6700 or contacting 211.

“We continue to use all of our resources to make sure we give available vaccine as quickly as possible,” says Jimena Loveluck, MSW, health officer with Washtenaw County Health Department. “We remain grateful for the support of our partners and the patience of our community members. Our vaccine supplies are increasing, and we look forward to vaccinating everyone who is ready to be vaccinated as soon as possible.”

Mass vaccination, or bringing large numbers of people to a central location, is one of several emergency vaccination strategies in use in Washtenaw County. Additional strategies include mobile vaccination (Nurse on the Run), targeted community vaccination sites (pop-ups), coordination with health care providers, and pharmacies.

St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea hospital has been providing COVID-19 vaccination to eligible western Washtenaw County residents and will continue to do so in the short term. Eventually, the hospital will transition their operations fully to support the Pierce Lake Elementary site as it ramps up.

“We are pleased to be working with the Washtenaw County Health Department and the Chelsea School District to offer additional vaccination opportunities to our community,” said Cheryl Taylor, RN, MSN, Chief Nursing Officer, St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea. “A mass vaccination site in western Washtenaw County will enable more residents to be vaccinated closer to home as vaccine supply allows.”

The Chelsea School District is providing use of the Pierce Lake Elementary School building. “We are happy to collaborate with the Washtenaw County Health Department and St. Joseph Mercy Chelsea to provide a site in western Washtenaw County for our community to receive their vaccines,” said Superintendent, Dr. Julie Helber.

COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility

Starting today (Monday, March 8), the following groups are now eligible and may request a COVID-19 vaccine appointment:

Those 50 years or older with medical conditions or disabilities (see a list of qualifying medical conditions or disabilities on pages 11-12 of this document.)

Caregiver family members or guardians age 16 or older of children who have special health care needs.

Individuals who are eligible starting today will likely have to wait several weeks or more, depending on supplies, before an appointment is available. The link to request an appointment is here. The request survey asks individuals to attest to qualifying health conditions or disabilities.

If you need help completing an appointment request by phone, call 734-544-6700 and leave a message or call 211. Within this newly eligible group, the Health Department will start by prioritizing those who are 60 years old or older.On Monday, March 22, everyone 50 years old or older will be eligible for vaccine. We will share more about the vaccine request process for this group in the coming weeks.The Health Department continues to vaccinate those who live or work in Washtenaw County. Identification with a birthdate or documentation of employment is acceptable proof.

Different COVID-19 Vaccines

Washtenaw County Health Department cannot offer community members their choice among available vaccines but will provide information about which vaccine is available to individuals at time of appointment (Pfizer, Moderna, or Janssen (Johnson & Johnson)). Washtenaw County Health Department recommends all available COVID-19 vaccines and encourages everyone to get vaccinated when it is their turn.