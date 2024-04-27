Detached Garage Lost in Lodi Township Fire
Saline firefighters extinguished a garage fire on the 3000 block of Fox Den Circle in Lodi Township Friday morning.
The Saline Area Fire Department was dispatched to the fire just before 4 a.m., according to Fire Chief Jason Sperle. Callers reported heavy flames and smoke from the detached garage. When they arrived firefighters found a fully involved garage that was deemed a total loss.
The homeowner had been using a torch earlier. It ignited a fire in the garage but the homeowner believed he had fully extinguished the fire before retiring to his home for the night, Sperle said.
There were no injuries and the fire is believed to be accidental, Sperle said.
