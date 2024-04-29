Kathrine Stollsteimer, Mother of 2, Was a Homemaker and Bank Teller

Kathrine “Katie” Edna Stollsteimer, age 90, of Saline, Michigan, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 27, 2024, at St. Joseph Mercy Hospital.

Katie was born April 12, 1934, to the late Bernhard J. Gartmann and Helen E. (Rakow) Gartmann. On September 8, 1956, she married the late Frederick “Fritz” G. Stollsteimer at Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

Katie is survived by her two daughters, Barb (Richard) Olson of Saline and Carol (Ken) Joyce of Saline; five grandchildren, Dan (Tracy) Olson, Andy Olson, Katie (Tim) Steeb, Kristy Chapman and Kelsey Chapman; five great-grandchildren, Abby, Kaleigh and Izzy Olson, Hailey and Jackson Steeb and many nieces and nephews. Katie was preceded in death by Fritz, her parents, inlaws, Frederick and Leona (Wahr) Stollsteimer, her sister, Ruth Gensley, brothers and sisters-in-law: Ralph Gensley, Raymond and Eunice Buss, Glen and Patsy Stollsteimer and Clifford and Mildred Olson.

Katie bowled for many years in a league, and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, knitting, baking, reading and playing Rummikub and Dominoes with her neighbors. She also enjoyed bird watching, doing jigsaw puzzles, watching Michigan football, going up north and most of all spending time with her family and friends. Katie graduated from Michigan Lutheran Seminary in Saginaw, MI. She was a homemaker and later worked as a Teller at KeyBank for many years until her retirement.

Katie was a lifelong member of Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church where she regularly attended Bible Classes and previously sang in the choir and served on the Altar Guild.

Friends may join the family for a time of visitation on Wednesday, May 1, 2024 from 2:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church in Ann Arbor. Visitation will continue on Thursday, May 2, from 10:00 A.M. until the time of Funeral Service at 11:00 A.M. Pastor Paul Jansen will officiate the service. Burial will follow and will take place in the Church Cemetery. A luncheon will follow the burial and will also be held at the Church. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Salem Evangelical Lutheran Church 7474 Scio Church Rd, Ann Arbor, MI 48103, or to Killarney Lutheran Camp, 1200 Chisholm Rd, Onsted, MI 49265. To leave a memory you have of her, to sign her guestbook or for directions please visit www.rbfhsaline.com.

More News from Saline