4-29-2024 8:17pm
Who's Coming, Who's Going in Saline Area Schools?
Each meeting, the Saline Board of Education approves the district's human resources report, which includes resignations and hirings in Saline Area Schools.
Hirings
- Anna Bortolini, bus monitor
- David Brooks, SHS, Dean of Students
- Emily Hamel, Woodland Meadows, paraeducator
- Justin Sly, SHS, CTE automotive teacher
- William Moran, SHS, counselor - long term sub
Resignations
- Nancy Sly, IT secretary, retirement
- Patricia Payeur, SMS custodian, retirement
- Theresa Kitto, Liberty speech and language, retirement
- Debra Hibbard, Community Education specialist, retirement
- Cyle Eriksen, Liberty student services assistant, resignation
- Corrina Rotondo, SHS counselor, resignation
- Joe Grezlik, SHS custodian, resignation
