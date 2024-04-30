SOFTBALL: Saline Wins Weekend Tournament, Opens Week With Win at Bedford

After going 4-0 in a tournament at Walled Lake Saturday, Saline opened the week with a 10-1 win at Bedford.

The Hornets are 17-0-1 overall and remain unbeaten in the SEC Red.

On Saturday, Saline beat Walled Lake Northern, 3-0, North Branch, 5-3, New Haven, 5-0 and Woodhaven, 11-0.

Karli Door threw a five-inning, one-hit shutout against Walled Lake Northern. She struck out six and walked two. Saline managed five hits. Reese Rupert went 2-for-2 with a double, RBI and run. Clara Cherry went 1-for-2 with a run scored. Delaney Lee went 1-for-2 with a double and a run. Dorr also singled.

North Branch gave Saline the toughest challenge. Izzy Deveau pitched seven innings, giving up three runs (two earned) on four hits and no walks. Deveau struck out seven. Saline managed 13 hits of North Branch pitching. Deveau had three hits, including a triple, herself. Ava Stripp was 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI. Clara Cherry went 2-for-4 with an RBI and two runs. Rupert doubled and scored. Lily Evans went 2-for-4, as did Dorr.

Harper Grambau got the start and pitched six innings of two-hit, shutout softball. She struck out eight and walked none to continue her strong season. Evans went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Rupert continued her slugging ways with two hits and two runs scored. Door was 1-for-3 with two runs scored.

The Hornets finished the day with an 11-0 win over Woodhavent. Dorr pitched a gem. She gave up three hits and walked three over seven innings. She struck out nine in the shutout.

Rupert went 3-for-4 with a triple and four RBI to lead the charge. Cherry singled and drove in two runs. Sydney Hastings went 3-for-4 with two RBI and two runs. Dorr was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Deveau and Evans each had a hit and a run scored. Lee went 2-for-4 with an RBI. Ashley Malinczak scored a run and drove in a run.

Monday at Bedford Dorr got the start and allowed one run on three hits. She walked none and struck out 12. Grambau pitched one inning of scoreless relief, gave up a hit and struck out one.

Malinczak led the Hornets going 3-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored. Cherry also homered, going 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI. Dorr went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Hastings was 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs. Mackenzie Shelton went 2-for-3 with a double and three runs. Rupert was 2-for-4 with an RBI. Deveau also drove in a run.

Saline was up 1-0 in the first inning for the second game when it was suspended.

More News from Saline