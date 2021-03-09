COVID-19: 1 Death, 8 Hospitalizations Since Friday's Data Update, Cases and Quarantines Up in Saline Schools

The 237th Washtenaw County resident has died with COVID-19, according to data updated Monday by the health department.

Since Friday's data update, the Washtenaw County Health Department has added one death, seven hospitalizations and 103 cases to its totals. One of those hospitalizations and 19 of those cases were reported since Sunday morning.

State data put the positivity rate at .97 percent in Washtenaw County Sunday. It's the third time in four days the positivity rate has been under 1 percent.

Each Monday the state updates COVID-19 from care homes. For the sixth straight week, there were no new cases or deaths at any of Saline's nursing homes (EHM Senior Solutions, Storypoint and Linden Square).

Each Monday, the Saline Area Schools district updates its COVID-19 dashboard.

The number of positives rose from 3 to 4 students. The number of students in quarantine rose sharply from 17 to 33. It's still down from the high in early February when there were 83 students and 11 staff quarantined.

According to state data, Michigan's positivity rate rose to 5 percent Sunday. The state reported six new deaths in Monday's update, bringing the death toll to 15,670. Michigan also reported 1,960 new cases over Saturday and Sunday.

In Michigan's hospitals, a long steady decline seems to have flattened. There were 230 COVID-19 patients in critical care beds, eight more than reported Friday. This number fell from 860 on Dec. 14 to 186 on Feb. 26. Since then it's increased. The number of patients receiving care with ventilators increased by three to 101. There were 14 pediatric patients with COVID-19 and one more believed to be infected.