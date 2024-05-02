What to do in Saline this weekend: Perennial Sale, Weller's Open House, Symphony Concert, Birding and More

Here's what's happening in the Saline area this weekend!

...

15 things to do this weekend: Friday, May 3 - Sunday, May 5

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay up to date on local events and things to do.

FEATURED EVENTS

Milan Garden Club perennial sale - Fri May 3 1:00 pm

The Old Fire Barn

Milan Garden Club’s annual fundraiser. We partner with the Milan Historical Society to sell annual flower pots, hanging baskets and perennials. Friday, May 3, 1pm to 5 pm; Saturday, May 4, 10 am to 5 pm and Sunday, May 5, 1 pm to 5 pm [more details]

Wellers Hiring Open House - Sat May 4 12:00 am

Wellers

Drop In any Saturday 11 am to 1 pm to apply for weekend catering jobs or call Andreea 734-255-99394Kitchen, set up, servers for weddings at Wellers.. great pay, great atmosphere... willing to train young people... give us a call 734-255-9939 [more details]

Boys Water Polo Open Practice - Sun May 5 3:30 pm

Saline High School Pool

Attn: H.S. and 8th grade boys! Try water polo at an open practice with the high school team. We are building our fall 2024 team now. There are no cuts, and it's a great group of guys playing THE FUNNEST sport. Join us and give it a try! Questions or RSVP: salinemenswp@gmail.com. [more details]

Other Events

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 3 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.



[more details]

Family Fun Storytime - Fri May 3 10:30 am

Saline District Library

Fun with stories, rhymes, songs, and more, developing early literacy skills with our friends and their caregivers.

Ages 0-7. No registration is required.

[more details]

Sound Bath Meditation - Fri May 3 7:00 pm

7 Notes Natural Health

Join Rob Meyer-Kukan for this sound bath meditation where we will explore the theme of journeys. Labyrinth, walking, and traveling imagery will be combined with the sound of singing bowls, gongs, and more to wash you with sounds that bring calming vibrations to reduce stress and ease tension.

Yoga mats and one yoga blanket are provided for each attendee. Please bring any additional supports you would like for your comfort (pillows, bolster, eye pillow, etc). We also have 7 zero gravity… [more details]

Adrian Symphony Orchestra Concert: "Rite of Spring" - Fri May 3 7:30 pm

Dawson Auditorium, Adrian College

Rite of Spring Concert

Friday, May 3, 2024 at 7:30 PM

Program Order:

VALERIE COLEMAN: Umoja Anthem of Unity

RACHMANINOFF: Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini

Dominic Cheli, Piano

STRAVINSKY: The Rite of Spring

The ASO's year of Stravinsky comes to an epic conclusion with the most influential musical work of the 20th century. Like Beethoven a century before, the influence of Stravinsky's masterpiece is undeniable, as is its percussive and relentless drive. Rising star pianist Dominic… [more details]

Birding at the River - Sat May 4 8:00 am

Leslee Niethammer Saline River Reserve

Come join us on Saturday May 4 at 8am to learn more about birdwatching or to join others in your new favourite hobby! Bring your binoculars (& phone for free useful apps). It's free and open to all ages! [more details]

Humane Society of Huron Valley Free Dog and Cat Vaccine Clinic - Sat May 4 10:00 am

Manchester United Methodist Church

The Humane Society of Huron Valley’s Friends for Life program is offering free dog and cat vaccines for Washtenaw County pet owners in-need. The clinic will run from 10am-4pm.

This free vaccine clinic is for dog and cat owners in Washtenaw County who:

Are seniors or

Are facing housing insecurity or

Qualify for low-income services or

Are experiencing extreme financial difficulty

Vaccines at this pop-up clinic are first come, first served. Pre-registration is not required, although highly… [more details]

Free Cat and Dog Vaccine Clinic - Sat May 4 10:00 am

Manchester United Methodist Church

The Humane Society of Huron Valley's Friends for Life program is hosting a free dog and cat vaccine clinic on Saturday, May 4th (10am-4pm) in Manchester, MI.More information, including pre-registration, can be found at: hshv.org/freeclinicThis free clinic is for pet owners in Washtenaw County who:

Are seniors or

Are facing housing insecurity or

Qualify for low-income services or

Are experiencing extreme financial difficulty

Vaccines at this clinic are first come, first served. Pre-registration… [more details]

Historic Cemetery Cleanup - Sat May 4 10:00 am

Popkin Cemetery

The Ann Arbor DAR Sarah Caswell Angell chapter is working jointly with the Huron Valley Chapter of the MISSAR, the Ypsilanti DAR Chapter, and Boy Scout Troop #5 to restore a local burial ground. They welcome your help to clean up this abandoned 200-year-old site. Hours are from 10 am to 2 pm. Contact Scio Township Clerk's office for more information: (734) 369-9400 ext. 407 [more details]

Saline Outdoor Farmers Market - Sat May 4 12:30 pm

Saline Farmers Market

Summer, is that you? We will see you bright and early, downtown for our first week outside 2024!

Saline Be Green helps usher in outdoor market with cool giveaways and info on being a good steward of the land, like the many farmers you will see this season.

The Master Gardeners will be with us in the info tent, answering your gardening questions.

May the Fourth be with you! Our treasure hunt object will be The Child (Baby Yoda)! Find him and get a prize from Mr. David!Join us every Saturday… [more details]

World Labyrinth Day Labyrinth Walk - Sat May 4 1:00 pm

Webster United Church of Christ

Join Veriditas Certified Advanced Labyrinth Facilitator, Rob Meyer-Kukan at Webster United Church of Christ, Dexter, Michigan for a labyrinth walk on World Labyrinth Day!

As an expression of this event being fully inclusive and open to all, an ASL interpreter will be present for those in the deaf community.

We will have finger labyrinths for those who are differently-abled and prefer to trace the bath by hand, rather than walking by foot.

This is also a family friendly event. Children's… [more details]

Read to a Dog - Sun May 5 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Would you like to read to Cash? Practice your reading skills by reading to certified therapy dog, Cash. Bring your own book or borrow one of ours.

No registration is required, check in at the youth desk the day of the event to… [more details]

Art on a Journey Reception - Sun May 5 2:00 pm

Saline District Library

Join us for a reception for the featured artists on display in the library this month from the Art on a Journey Gallery. The Art on a Journey Gallery is a local non-profit gallery of local artists who are currently unsheltered,… [more details]

You're in the loop! For more things to do, or to post your own event, visit our Community Calendar.

More News from Saline