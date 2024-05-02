Saline Twirlettes Golf Outing is June 9

The Saline Twirlettes hold a golf outing June 9 at Brookside Golf Course in Saline.

The cost is $300 for a foursome or $75 per person for the scramble format outing.

Check-in is at 10 a.m., and golfers tee off at 11 a.m.

Register by June 1st. Use the picture below and email it to Rtandyjr@gmail.com.

