5-02-2024 11:42pm
Saline Twirlettes Golf Outing is June 9
The Saline Twirlettes hold a golf outing June 9 at Brookside Golf Course in Saline.
The cost is $300 for a foursome or $75 per person for the scramble format outing.
Check-in is at 10 a.m., and golfers tee off at 11 a.m.
Register by June 1st. Use the picture below and email it to Rtandyjr@gmail.com.
