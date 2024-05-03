TENNIS: Saline Defeats Monroe 7-1

Saline earned a 7-1 victory over Monroe in varsity tennis action Thursday at Saline High School.

Gabby Engelhardt, Saline's number one, took the Hornets' only loss. She's been taking on other teams' best players all year.

Saline improved to 4-7.

Engelhardt lost to Marisa Rostah, 6-0 and 6-3.

In Singles 2, Kyle Warner picked up a 6-3 and 6-1 victory over Abdekka Hellenberg. Warner has won two straight SEC Red matches.

Katheryn Feller defeated Melanie Zanger, 6-0 and 6-0, in Singles 3.

Nastia Dubovoy won a marathon match over Allie Wells in Singles 4 for her first SEC victory of the year.

Eva Cueto and Alice Jiang defeated Mara Bica and Emma Middleton, 6-1 and 6-0, in Doubles 1.

Isabella Apone and Brooke Van Dyke won 4-6, 6-2 and 10-4 in Doubles 2 for their second straight win.

In Doubles 3, Ellis Buchanan and Carmen Pagilinan defeated Olivia Gladieux and Katelyn Boss, 6-0 and 6-0, for their second straight win.

Fiona Loverich and Abby Bryan defeated Emily Case and America Wells, 6-0 and 6-2.

Visit our full photo gallery here: Tennis: Saline vs Monroe 5-2-24 - thesalinepost (smugmug.com)

