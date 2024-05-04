Books for Kids and Teens at the Corner Book Shop

The Corner Book Shop at Saline District Library is brimming with books for all ages of kids and teens, just in time to stock up for summer reading! From now until Friday, May 17th, browse our two lobby display carts for picture books, early readers, chapter books, and YA fiction. Regular shop prices apply: 50 cents for hardcovers (including many beautiful hardcover picture books) and 25 cents for paperbacks. We have more for children and youth inside the shop at both regular and special prices.

Drop by the library and see what looks just right for the children in your life. Our scheduled open hours are listed below. If you wish to double-check that the shop is open before you come, call the shop at 944-0625.

Sunday 1--4pm

Monday 9am--6pm

Tuesday and Wednesday 10am--6pm

Thursday 9am--6pm

Friday and Saturday 10am-- 4pm

